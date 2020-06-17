Nine arrested after major Garda operation in Tipp, Limerick & Clare

Nine people have been arrested as part of a major Garda operation targeting organised criminality in the mid-west.

60 searches were carried out this morning as part of Operation Coronation in Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

Operation Coronation is targeting organised criminality in Limerick city and it environs.

Today’s searches relate to organised extended criminality, drug trafficking and the financial returns achieved from this type of activity through money laundering.

Gardai say that over 170 members of the Tipperary, Limerick and Clare Divisions took part in this morning’s operation, supported by various other agencies including the Criminal Assets Bureau and the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Searches at over 60 premises in the three counties started at 6am, supported by Irish Army Search Engineers, the Army EOD team and the Army Helicopter.

Nine people have been arrested following the searches and they remain in Garda custody.