New developments at Cabragh Wetlands

Planning permission has been granted for improvements at the Cabragh Wetlands in Thurles.

The Cabragh Wetlands trust was registered in 1993 in an effort to save the vast area of wetland habitat from destruction after the filling in of the settling pools by the Thurles Sugar Factory during its closure.

The site on the Holycross Road is popular with school groups and people of all ages who get the chance to experience the natural habitat thanks to field trips run by volunteers with the Wetlands Trust.

Tipperary County Council has given the go ahead for a new pathway from the car park to the new Cosmic Walk.

The walk has ten sculptures in place which interpret landmark events in the cosmic story – the works will provide a walkway around the site including an elevated boardwalk in places in areas which are prone to flooding at times.

Planning permission has also been granted for six information signs on the site.

Once underway the works will take around a month to complete.