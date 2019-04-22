Motorcyclist remains in serious condition following Clonmel collision

A man remains in a serious condition in hospital following a collision in Clonmel.

He was injured when the motorcycle he was riding struck a horse and rider on the N24 between the Moangarriff roundabout and the Bulmers factory on the outskirts of Clonmel at around 1pm yesterday.

He was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital and then transferred to Cork University Hospital.

The rider of the horse was also taken to South Tipp General where she remains this morning.

The horse involved was taken from the scene and put down last night.

Gardai also confirmed that, contrary to online speculation, the horse was not pulling a sulky.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640.