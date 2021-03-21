Moloney: Staycations could save local tourism season in Tipperary

It’s hoped an easing of Covid restrictions in the coming weeks or months will lead to a busy end of the traditional tourism season in Tipperary and across the country.

Independent County Councillor Andy Moloney says the foreign tourist will have to be written off for the foreseeable future.

However the Cahir based local representative says staycations could save the season for the hospitality sector:

“Cahir, as well as any other town in the country, is going to be reliant this year on the home market really.

“I think that there is enough people willing to go and wanting to go more than ever and stay local.

“I think people would stay five miles away from their own door at this stage.”

“Definitely international market is gone and it’s going to be gone for the most of next year I’d say until such time that the vaccines kick in.

“We’re definitely looking forward to when we can get up and going again under the level three at least when staycations can kick in and people can get moving around again.”