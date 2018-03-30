Mixed views from Tipp publicans on Good Friday opening

Pubs around Tipperary are opening their doors on Good Friday for the first time in over 90 years.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland had been campaigning to amend the law for some time; however some publicans in rural areas of Tipp say that the amendment will only benefit public houses in cities.

Until now, Christmas Day and Good Friday were the only days of the year that pubs remained closed, and some publicans in the county say that they have no choice but to open today due to loss of business during the recent bad weather and competition.

However, Melissa Stokes of Mikey Ryan’s thinks customers in Cashel will be happy with the change.