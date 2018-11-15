Minister Doherty claims she was misquoted in relation to Tipp Town

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, recently came under fire for claiming that Tipp Town was flourishing.

This statement was condemned by residents due to the current economic difficulties facing the town.

The Minister claims she was misquoted by Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath and that she had been referring to Tipperary as a county.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Minister Doherty said she is planning a visit to Tipperary, and reassured Fran Curry, that the troubles facing the town were high on her agenda.