Tipp UN troops in fundraiser for Irish charities

A Tipperary peacekeeper is one of the leaders of a major fundraising attempt to take place in the Lebanon.

Captain Margaret Hogan from Burgess is one of 200 troops who’ll be taking part in a two day exercise which has already raised almost €6,000 for Milford Hospice in Limerick, Cork Arc Cancer Support and Waterford Hospice.

The troops in an Irish-Polish UN battalion will work in teams to complete a snake hill run on May 30th, climbing the same equivalent height as Mount Everest.

Engineers will then complete a 25 or 40 kilometre march the following day carrying a 14kg weight.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/115bn-unifil-charity-weekend-3031-may-2020