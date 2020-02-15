Midland Cat Show takes place in Tipperary

Cat lovers in Tipperary are in for a treat tomorrow.

Having played host to the count for the Tipperary Constituency in the General Election last weekend, the Presentation Sports Complex in Thurles is the venue for the Midland Cat Show.

It’s being organised by the Midland Cat Club and the Governing Council of the Cat Fancy of Ireland..

The show will include breeds such as Burmese, Persian and Maine Coons as well as your common or garden Moggie with a section for Household Pets.

The event will be open to the public from 12.30 on Sunday afternoon with the judging getting underway from 4.