A man has appeared at a special sitting of Clonmel District Court in connection with a number of incidents in Fethard this week.

The 26 year-old was arrested in the town on Wednesday during which Gardai located cocaine with an estimated street value of €6,500 together with a quantity of cash.

He was charged with drug offences, assault and other offences following which he was remanded in custody to appear in court again on Tuesday next, January 5th.