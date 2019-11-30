Man charged in connection to drug seizure

A man has been charged in relation to a drug seizure in Lagganstown, Golden.

The man in his 20s, was arrested after a seizure of a significant amount of drugs and cash on Thursday and appeared before Nenagh District Court on Friday.

A woman in her 20s who was arrested at the scene was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The charge follows the seizure of approximately €100,000 of suspected cannabis and cocaine along with €2,250 cash in Lagganstown, Tipperary on November 28, 2019.