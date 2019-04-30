Major revamp of Tipp sports facility to be unveiled

What’s described as a new beginning for the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipperary Town will be celebrated later this week.

There have serious concerns about the future of the facility in recent years – however a major drive locally has turned its fortunes around.

€25,000 was raised locally together with Government funding of €180,000 for the works.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring will officially open the newly refurbished outdoor facilities at the Canon Hayes Centre next Thursday afternoon.

Chairman of the centre Martin Quinn says the past two years have been very difficult for them.