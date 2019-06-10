Major mental health fundraising event to take place

A major fundraising event takes place this week for a recently established addiction and mental health support initiative in North Tipperary.

Nenagh based Carmha aims to provide peer support services and counselling for people with addiction and mental health issues as well as their family members.

A Breakfast Briefing will be held at Barack Obama Plaza on Wednesday morning next.

Consultant Psychiatrist and co-founder of Carmha Dr Marie Oppeboen says the fundraiser is vital to continue and grow their services.

Tickets – priced 50 Euro – are available on the door.