The M8 is down to one lane between Cahir and Cashel northbound due to an accident, no injuries were reported, but Gardai are warning of very poor road conditions.

Gardai from Cahir Garda Station say snow has frozen leading to very dangerous driving conditions.

The motorway will be down to one lane for a while, as emergency services are on scene.

A status yellow snow and ice warning remains in place for the entire country until nine o’clock this morning.