A stretch of the M7 in North Tipperary has reopened this afternoon following a crash earlier.

Two cars collided in the westbound lanes between Junction 22 Roscrea and 23 Moneygall at about 1.20pm.

Gardaí attended the scene and that part of the motorway was closed for about an hour and a half, with traffic being diverted through Roscrea.

However, the vehicles have been towed and the road has since reopened.

Tipp FM News understands no serious injuries were reported.