Organiser of the recent protest march Padraig Culbert feels the council’s proposed actions are just more of the same.

The March for Tipp saw five thousand people take to the streets protesting against government neglect in the area.

Last week Tipperary County Council issued a statement declaring that Tipp Town’s economic woes were priority number one.

However, Mr Culbert says the council omitted ten issues from their statement that were brought to them by protesters.