Littleton could benefit from Just Transition Fund

The former Bord na Mona workers from the Littleton plant may yet benefit from the Just Transition Fund, which was rolled out for workers in the Midlands.

Labour TD Alan Kelly has been dealing with Minister Richard Bruton, as well as the Just Transition Fund commissioner Kieran Mulvey to make representations on behalf of the Littleton plant workers.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, he said the area has been hit hard by the plant closure and there is potential there for the development of the former Bord na Mona site.