LIT announce roadmap for return of students to campus

Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) has announced plans to reopen its campuses to students on a phased basis from the middle of September.

Its campuses in Thurles, Clonmel, Limerick and Clare have been closed for classes since March 12th, with students instead completing their work online.

The higher education institute says it will introduce a blended model of learning including online lectures, as well as practical and tutorial classes taking place mainly on campus.

Management expect the volume of people on campus to be substantially reduced but have outlined their return dates for students.

This will see second, third and fourth year students start their 2020/21 academic year on September 14th.

First year students will start on September 28th, in line with all other Institutes of Technology.

LIT President, Professor Vincent Cunnane, says they will send further information on accommodation, travel and work arrangements to students and staff as soon as possible.

He also says they expect to have one-way corridors in operation, and that they’ll continue to adhere to all public health advice.