LEADER funding for Tipp projects

By
Michael Brophy
-
Pictured at Carrig Riverstown GAA Club. L TO R: – Cllr. Ger Darcy, Michael Murray (CEO – NTDC), Cllr. Joe Hannigan (Tipperary LCDC), Greg Hanlon (Chairman – Carrig Riverstown GAA Club), Cllr. Michael O’Meara (Board Director -NTDC), Joe Keane (Chair – Development Committee – Carrig Riverstown GAA Club), Brian Doorley (Treasurer – Carrig Riverstown GAA Club). Photo: www.ntdc.ie

Just over €136,000 in LEADER funding has been allocated towards three recreation projects in north Tipperary.

The grant funding under the 2014-2020 Rural Development Programme has seen Nenagh Olympic Athletics Club receive €75,000.

Two outdoor walking tracks have also received a funding boost, with just over €41,000 going to the development of a track around Borris-Ileigh’s GAA grounds, and €20,000 for a community walkway around Carrig-Riverstown GAA Club.

All three grants were administered by North Tipperary Development Company.