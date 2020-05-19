LauraLynn children’s hospice announced as beneficiaries of Tipp FM’s “Thank You” concert this Saturday

The CEO of the LauraLynn Foundation says they’re delighted to have been chosen as the beneficiaries of this weekend’s ‘Thank You’ virtual concert.

The event is a joint collaboration between Tipp FM and Clare FM and will feature performances from the likes of Phil Coulter, Gavin James, Tommy Flemming and more.

All funds raised from the concert this Saturday will go to Ireland’s only children’s hospice.

Speaking to Tipp FM, CEO Kerry McLaverty says funding has really been hit hard by the pandemic:

“It’s an incredibly difficult time for the charity sector as a whole. We provide our services free of charge to our families and we are almost wholey reliant on generous donations.

“This year alone we have to raise €4.6 million to provide our services and COVID-19 definitely has had an impact on fundraising efforts.

“We’re estimating a potential deficit of in the region of €2.5 million this year, which is about 54% of our overall fundraising income.

“So, it’s definitely going to be a reallly challenging year.”

Niamh Ryan is the mother of 11-year-old Liam, who uses the Laura Lynn Hospice in Leopardstown.

He was born at just 26 weeks and has quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Niamh said the charity has really changed everyone’s life for the better:

“It’s nerve-wrecking, first of all, walking through the door the first time. You really don’t know what to expect. We had never had any respite services or anything up to that.

“But after that visit, our minds were totally put at ease. It’s such a happy place, which sounds funny, but it really is. It’s such a happy, loving place.

“Everybody in there is just so welcoming, so kind. We walked out of it and thought, ‘when can we come back?'”

Niamh also says Liam and his twin brother Seán, who doesn’t have any of those issues, are extremely close:

“Even though Seán might just be building Lego or you know, he mightn’t actually be paying attention to Liam, Liam is watching him the whole time. Then Seán will turn around and he’ll say something to Liam and make him laugh. Really they’re very, very close.

“And I suppose, that’s where Laura Lynn is brilliant too. It looks after the whole family. We say we got to Laura Lynn on our holidays.

“We brought Seán to the All-Ireland last year – we can do that knowing that Liam is safe and happy in Laura Lynn.”

If you wish to make a donation to the hospice, you can do so here.