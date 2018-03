A problem at the water treatment plant on the Fethard Regional Water Supply may cause supply disruptions to a number of areas in South Tipp.

According to Irish Water these include Fethard, Killenaule, Gortnahoe, Ballysloe, Ballynonty, Moyglass, Mullinahone, Drangan, Glengoole, Cloneen, Ballinure and Killusty.

Crews are working to restore supply as soon as possible.