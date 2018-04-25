Investigations continue into Clonmel assault

A man has been released from Garda custody following his arrest in connection with an assault on an elderly man in the Heywood Road area of Clonmel yesterday.

He hasn’t been charged but a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí have renewed their calls for witnesses to the incident or for anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly interested in speaking with three males who were in the area at the time – one of whom is believed to have assaulted the 75 year old.

Inspector James White issued this appeal.