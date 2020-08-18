Templetuohy native heading up Concern efforts in Beirut

A Tipperary woman is leading Concern’s efforts to assist the thousands affected by the devastating explosion in Beirut.

158 people were killed and over 6,000 injured following the blast which occurred in the city’s port.

Video footage of the devastating explosion was seen across the world.

Templetuohy native Brid Kennedy is Concern’s Regional Director for the Middle East.

Speaking to Tipp FM, she explained the work being undertaken by the organisation in the region.

“Concern immediately got into responding by assessing the damage that was done once it was safe because there was a huge amount of glass everywhere and there was an awful lot of rubble.”

“So it helped with the fantastic community response that evolved and supporting volunteers to help with the clear up and supporting local people themselves to be able get back on their feet and mend their homes.”