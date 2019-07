230 new refugees who fled warn torn Syria will be resettled in Tipperary over the next 18 months.

The Premier is already home to 12 families who arrived in Thurles a number of years back and have integrated into the community.

During a presentation before Tipperary County Council says 45 more families or 230 people will be coming here over the next year or so.

Thurles Clr Seamus Hanafin says the Syrian families in the mid tipp town are a great addition