The Irish Blood Transfusion Service are asking people to attend one of their Tipperary clinics over the next few weeks.

The IBTS will be in Ballina/Killaloe tomorrow, Tuesday in St Anne’s school from 6 to 9pm, and in Roscrea, Lisvernane and Tipp Town over the month of May.

They say the Easter and May Bank Holidays are busy times where their supply can run quite low.