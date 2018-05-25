HSE defends itself amid calls for strikes at Tipperary facilities



The HSE insists St Patricks Hospital in Cashel and its associated unit at St Anthony’s in Clonmel has an excelled reputation as a care facility.

Its been responding to a threatened strike by nursing staff who claim the government is refusing to acknowledge nursing deficits or employ new staff

Members of the INMO have commenced a ballot for industrial action.

However in a statement to Tipp FM the HSE says while it doesn’t comment on industrial relations, both facilities meet HIQUA standards adding it and the South East Community Healthcare continues to liaise with staff representatives.