Tipperary County Council increase local housing stock

131 vacant social housing units in Tipperary were brought back into productive use last year, according to the Department of Housing.

It follows funding under the 2020 Voids Programme, announced by Minister Darragh O’Brien last year.

Tipperary was assigned just under €2 million under the 2020 Voids Stimulus Programme last summer, which attempted to bolster funding to refurbish vacant social housing units.

Fianna Fáil deputy Jackie Cahill is welcoming the development and says that Tipperary County Council is “on track to have no long-term vacancies of social houses…by the end of 2021”.

Deputy Michael Lowry says that the Voids programme funding has also created employment for local tradesmen during a challenging year.

The County Council also spent just over €4 million carrying out major work on another 90 units in the county, which will be added to the social housing stock.