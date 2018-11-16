Tipperary County Council delivers much needed housing

Significant progress has been made in the delivery of badly needed local authority housing in North Tipperary.

Latest figures show that projects in areas like Borrisokane and Newport will be delivered this year, approval has been given to other builds and over 2 dozen homes have been purchased.

The November Report from Tipperary County Council’s Housing Services for the Nenagh Municipal District show that that 80 homes will be delivered by the local authority under housing construction projects

They are all at varying stages but some like Ardán in Borrisokane which comprises of 13 units will deliver 9 of them by the end of the year – Likewise 3 more in Mulkear View in Newport.

There are also projects in Cloughjordan, Stereame and Cormack Drive in Nenagh, Ardcroney, Portroe and a further one in Borrisokane.

The council has also purchased 25 houses in the district – 6 are sale agreed and the remaining sale closed.

26 vacant houses have been identified, one is available for letting, 14 need minor repairs, 6 require major work, 3 new purchased are works to complete and 2 are derelict.

16 offers of tenancy have been made with 12 accepted and 4 refused and there have been 90 signings to HAP in 2018.

Councillors have broadly welcomed the near completion of some projects and the inclusion of others but with 786 applicants still on the housing waiting list for the district they are urging the council to look at property builds in other villages in North Tipperary.