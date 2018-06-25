Tipp leads the way with new planning idea

An innovative approach to planning by Tipperary County Council is being seen as a boost to villages in the Premier.

The local authority is leading the way with its proposals for cluster developments on the edge of smaller urban centres across the county.

Senior planner with Tipp County Council Brian Beck says this scheme provides alternatives for people hoping to build a home.

Councillors across Tipperary have welcomed the initiative which will allow clusters of up to six houses.

Rathcabbin based Michael O’Meara says it has the potential to revitalise villages.

