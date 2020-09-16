Significant funding for Tipperary house refurbishment

Just under €2 million is being set aside for the refurbishment of 84 housing units in Tipperary.

The Department of Housing has announced the outlay of the 2020 Voids Stimulus Programme, which aims to boost the social housing stock by 2,500 across the country.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says he’s “very glad to see such an uptake in the scheme and at such a swift pace.”

Tipperary County Councillor Michael Murphy says the funding is there now to make significant progress in upgrading voids in the county.

“I think it’s important not just to look at this €1.966 million but also a decision taken by the members in July of this year during my time as Cathaoirleach to borrow €4 million towards our voids programme as well.”

“Having spoken to Sinead Carr – our Director of Housing in Tipperary County Council – I’m confident that within a 6 to 9 month period we should be really on top of our void programme.”