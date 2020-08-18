Protests set to continue at Nenagh housing estate

Tipperary County Council says a start date which was given to a contentious housing development in Nenagh was given in error.

A protest by residents at Cormac Drive in Nenagh started yesterday morning and continued late into the evening.

The residents were protesting over what they say is Tipperary County Council’s refusal to engage with them on their concerns for development at the site.

They claim there was an agreement dating back to the early ’90s that no further houses would be built in the estate.

The council however has decided to proceed with 12 houses in Cormac Drive even though residents say there were given an undertaking that these works would not be starting until mid-September.

In a statement to Tipp FM News last evening, a spokesperson for the Council said that a start date of September 17th had been given in error.

They maintain that residents and the General public were notified of the development and invited to make submissions.

A number had been received and amendments were made to the development on foot of these submissions.

However residents say their protest will continue today.