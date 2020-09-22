Premier gets share of Carbon Tax fund

Tipperary is to receive €1.1 million as part of a Midlands focused scheme to retrofit council housing.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has announced a total of €20 million to retrofit 750 council owned homes across eight counties.

€3.33 million’s being given to local authorities in Offaly, Laois, Kildare, Westmeath and Longford as part of the Midlands Retrofit Project.

Councils in Tipperary, Roscommon, and Galway will also receive €1.11 million with the funds being allocated from Carbon Tax.

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill is welcoming the allocation, and says he expects the money to be spent early in the new year.

“Cabinet approval was given today for this €20 million allocation from the Carbon Tax to eight local authorities of which Tipperary is one.”

“This fund will provide energy efficient renovations to local authority homes in Tipperary and the council will now be doing a survey to know where this money be spent so obviously this is a welcome allocation.”