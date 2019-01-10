Nenagh could be in line for a major housing development

Tipperary County Council has received a planning application for 36 housing units in the North Tipp town.

Eko Integrated Services Ltd. who operate from Ennis in Co. Clare have sought permission to build to proceed with works at Tyone in Nenagh.

The application consists of the construction of 16 semi-detached, three-bedroom, 2-storey houses, as well as 8 three-bedroom, two-storey terraced houses.

Along with these, the company hopes to build 12 two-bedroom apartments over four storeys – with new entrance gates and access road to the existing holiday homes at the site.

The project is being designed by Architect Deirdre Keane.

An earlier application for the development was deemed incomplete by the planning authority – a decision on a revised proposal is due from Tipperary County Council by February 28th.