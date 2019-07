Calls have been made for Tipperary County Council to do more with vacant properties in the Carrick on Suir Municipal District.

Councillor Mark Fitzgerald says he noticed how bad the situation was while canvassing for the local elections this year.

The council have put a vacant properties officer in place that – it’s hoped – will be able to resolve some of the issues.

Councillor Fitzgerald says he’s raised it with the Housing Department before and will continue to work with them on the issue.