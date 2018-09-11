Fitzgerald: Tipp projects will suffer due to reduced property tax

The controversial property tax is to return to 2017 levels in Tipperary.

Efforts by Tipperary County Council CEO Joe MacGrath to retain the 10% increase introduced for this year failed.

At yesterdays meeting of the local authority he pointed to a raft of much needed services across the county which had benefited from over half a million Euro of investment as a result of the tax.

Sinn Fein Councillor Martin Brown was among those to vote against the tax, citing concerns that officials were burdening already struggling families.

The vote came in 21 to 15 in favour of withdrawing the increase following which Fine Gael’s Michael Fitzgerald expressed his disappointment.