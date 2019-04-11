Fears housing adaptation grants may run out soon

51% of Tipperary County Council’s allocation under the Housing Adaptation Grant was used up by the end of February.

The Premier has seen a small increase in funding this year to just over €3.2 million.

Grants are available to ensure housing is suitable to the applicants needs – and for any repairs or improvements to be carried out.

However, by the 28th of February around 1.6 million of the budget was spent.

Councillor Marie Murphy has raised concerns that this would lead to monies drying up soon.