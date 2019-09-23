Clonmel planning decision overturned

An Bord Pleanala has overturned permission granted for a housing development in South Tipp.

Rockspring Developments Ltd was granted planning permission last April for a housing scheme on Thomas Street in Clonmel.

Their proposals for 35 houses on the former Eircom site drew a number of submissions to Tipperary County Council.

The local authority’s decision to approve the development on the near 1.7 hectare site was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The state planning appeals board inspector recommended that permission should be refused for the project citing the low density of the development as the main reason.

An Bord Pleanala has decided to go with this recommendation and refused permission for the houses at Thomas Street, overturning Tipperary County Council’s decision.