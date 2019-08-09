Call for vacant council houses in Tipp to be re-let as a matter of urgency

More needs to be done to tackle the housing crisis in Thurles.

That’s according to Councillor Sean Ryan who spoke on the issue at a recent meeting of the Thurles-Templemore Municipal District.

There is already huge demand for accommodation in the North Tipp town with 2 third level colleges and the apprenticeship centre in Arthurstown making it difficult for people to rent through the HAP or RAS schemes.

Councillor Ryan suggested the council apply for funding from the central government to make voids available.