Planning permission has been granted for the development of 35 houses at the former Eircom buildings on Thomas Street in Clonmel.

Its one of two derelict sites in the town that is set to be developed.

The old Clonmel foods site in Irishtown is set to be knocked and made secure following the fire that gutted the building back in August.

Fianna Fail Cllr Siobhan Ambrose was content with the amount of housing that would come from the Thomas Street development.