Castlegrace estate up for sale

A historic County Tipperary property which has been in the same family for centuries is on the market.

Castlegrace estate is located a few kilometres from Clogheen in the foothills of the Knockmealdowns.

It’s been owned by the Grubb family since the early 1800’s.

The property includes a 3 storey Georgian house and 120 acres of land in tillage, grass and a cider orchard.

Also included are the Mill House, Bridge Cottage, a 5-storey 19th century mill and the ruins of a 13th century Norman castle

The estate was made famous as the location of the Academy award winning 1975 Stanley Kubric directed film Barry Lyndon starring Ryan O’Neill.