HIQA report on Clonmel maternity services

Maternity Services at South Tipperary General Hospital are meeting the majority of National Standards.

It follows an unannounced inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority at the Clonmel facility.

The report found it to be “compliant” or “substantially compliant” in relation to safe care and support.

However inspectors did say that the general state of the infrastructure and the layout of the Maternity Unit were poor. They say significant investment is needed to improve the current infrastructure.

While South Tipp General isn’t part of a formalised maternity network under a single governance structure it has benefited from the formative structures and processes initiated by the Clinical Director of the Maternity Services Directorate for the South/South West Hospital Group.

Challenges with the recruitment of permanent consultant obstetricians, consultant paediatricians and midwives were also highlighted by HIQA.

The Maternity Unit in Clonmel is co-located with the general hospital and has the lowest number of births in Ireland recording 969 in 2018.