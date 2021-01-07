Withdrawal of respite and palliative care at St Brigid’s described as shameful and scandalous

A Tipperary woman has made an impassioned plea for respite and palliative care services to be maintained in Carrick on Suir.

The HSE recently confirmed that in-patients care at St Brigid’s Hospital is to be replaced with a Community Healthcare Centre for chronic disease management.

Local politicians and lobby groups have mounted a concerted campaign to try to have this decision reversed.

Bernadette – who care for her husband since he had a stroke in 2011 – says the loss of St Brigid’s is huge and has asked the Minister with Responsibility for Older People, Waterford based Mary Butler to rethink the move.

“How Mary Butler can sleep at night I do not know because at the stroke of pen they can ruin so many people’s lives.”

“It’s unbelievable and it’s shameful and it’s scandalous.”

“Just please try and reverse it. If money needs to be spent on it, just give us a chance, get someone in to see how much it’s going to cost to update it or whatever she thinks she should be doing.”

“But I really think this is money saving – a tick on her book and she can save money here and money there.”