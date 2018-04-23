ULHG chief executive accused of failing in her role

The chief executive of the University of Limerick Hospitals Group is being accused of failing in her role – amid the overcrowding crisis at the Dooradoyle health facility.

UHL – which serves north Tipperary – has been the busiest hospital in the country over the last number of months, despite the opening of the new ED last May – which is three times the size of the old unit.

2 months ago, Independent Cllr Seamie Morris requested that the Fire Chief carry out an inspection in the Emergency Department.

He says patients are in danger at UHL – and he’s putting the onus on CEO Colette Cowan: