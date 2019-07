Young people in Tipperary are suffering due to staff shortages in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

The Community Healthcare Organisation serving South Tipperary is reported to need 75 new staff to bring it in line with the recommendations from A Vision for Change.

Furthermore, in the CHO that covers North Tipperary there is a staff shortfall of 32.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says young people are being left behind.