Tipperary patients facing waits in Emergency Departments

There are 83 patients without a bed at the two main hospitals serving Tipperary today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are a total of 465 people being cared for on trolleys at hospitals across the country this lunchtime.

50 of these are at University Hospital Limerick which provides Emergency Department cover for North Tipperary.

Another 33 are in the same situation at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded today with 53 patients waiting for a bed.