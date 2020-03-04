Tipperary mass goers to see changes due to coronavirus

A Tipperary priest has advised Mass goers to take appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Fr Michael Toomey urged people not to panic, but said the HSE is being proactive with protocols.

There will no longer be holy water in the fonts, people are advised to avoid shaking hands for the sign of peace and parishioners are asked not to use their tongues to receive Holy Communion.

The Clonmel based Parish Priest said there are other ways to do the sign of peace in Mass.