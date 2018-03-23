Tipp people urged to support Daffodil Day

Hundreds of volunteers will take to the streets of the Premier County today to raise money for Daffodil Day.

This year marks Daffodil Day’s 31st anniversary and it remains one of the biggest fund raisers for cancer services in Ireland.

Volunteers will be selling daffodil pins and flowers on streets, in businesses, homes and shopping centres to raise funds for the Society’s free, nationwide care services for those with, and affected by, cancer.

Ena Moran from Lorrha is a night nurse with the Irish Cancer Society; she says the funds raised by Daffodil day provide vital home care for families affected.