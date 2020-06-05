Tipp people asked to dig deep for Hospice

Local hospices are appealing for donations as a crucial fundraising drive gets underway today.

Hospice Sunflower Days, taking place today and tomorrow, normally sees volunteers collecting donations out on the streets.

During the pandemic however, people are being encouraged to donate online and you can find further details on ‘togetherforhospice.ie’.

The fundraiser is a vital source of funds for local charities – North Tipperary Hospice Movement, South Tipperary Hospice Movement and Milford Care Centre.

Eileen Kennedy is Secretary of the north Tipperary service.

“I think a lot of people don’t realise that we provide the home care service, we provide two palliative care nurses, we provide all the specialist equipment so a person with cancer can actually die with respect and dignity with their loved ones.”

“A lot of people would think it’s the HSE or the state that provides it but we get no funding whatsoever from the state. We collect €400,000 and the majority of that money is collected through the Sunflower Weekend.”