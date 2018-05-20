Tipp patients urged to share hospital experience once again

Patients at South Tipperary General are being urged once again to share their experience of their hospital care.

The second National Patient Experience Survey is now live in the Clonmel Health Facility.

It gives patients the opportunity to share their experiences of hospital care to help identify what is working well in hospitals, and where improvements are needed.

Last year South Tipp General had a 52% response rate.

Head of the National Patient Experience Survey Rachel Flynn explains some of the main points to come from last years’ survey at the Clonmel Hospital…