Tipp Oireacthas members to meet with Health Minister on future of Dean Maxwell unit

What’s described as a crucial meeting on the future of the Dean Maxwell Nursing Unit in Roscrea takes place this afternoon.

All of Tipperary’s Oireachtas members will attend a gathering with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and senior officials from the HSE.

Locals are concerned about the future of the Dean Maxwell Home in Roscrea fearing long stay services are to be phased out.

It follows a statement in the Dáil by Junior Health Minister Mary Butler in October that the HSE intends to move the emphasis of the unit to short-stay care.

This afternoons meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, National Director of Community Operations Siobhan McArdle and Anne O’Connor, Chief Operations Officer with the HSE is taking place at the request of Deputy Michael Lowry.

The Thurles TD says the Taoiseach’s office has confirmed to him that Dean Maxwell is not included for any development work under the current HSE Capital Building Programme.

Michael Lowry says the HSE will not be allowed to close Dean Maxwell Home by stealth pointing out that development of the existing site is the preferred option of the local community.