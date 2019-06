There are 345 people waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country this afternoon.

For a change University Hospital Limerick is not the most overcrowded.

However the Dooradoyle facility – which serves North Tipp – still has 29 patients without a bed.

University Hospital Cork is the worst affected where 33 patients are waiting for a bed.

It’s followed by the Mater in Dublin with 31 and South Tipperary General in Clonmel where 30 people are without a bed this afternoon.